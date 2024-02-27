Sonakshi Sinha shares a series of photos on Instagram, exuding regal ethnic charm. She stuns in a black dhoti skirt paired with a sleeveless crop top and a striking jacket adorned with intricate golden embroidery and stunning mirror work. Adding glamour, she accessorises with golden heels, dangling earrings, and rings. Her makeup highlights her features with lovely peach shades on her eyes, cheeks, and lips. The look is further accentuated by intense eyeliner and kohl, which make her pretty eyes stand out. Completing the look with a black bindi and a neat bun, Sonakshi exudes elegance. Sonakshi Sinha Radiates Royal Desi Energy in Contemporary Magenta Pink Sharara Ensemble (View Pics).

View Sonakshi Sinha’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

