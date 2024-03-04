For one of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Bollywood star and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor dazzled in a black gown adorned with sequins on the top and a flared bottom, elegantly paired with a tucked-in cape. For another occasion, she opted for an ivory dhoti pants ensemble with a stylish top. At yet another event, Sonam looked ethereal in a stunning white lehenga, beautifully complemented with emerald jewellery. Lastly, for the grand finale of the pre-wedding festivities, she exuded regal charm in a green and vibrant pink churidar embellished with rose gold floral patterns and prints throughout. Sonam completed her look with gold juttis and ornate traditional jewellery, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble. Shloka Mehta All Photos From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Look at Mukesh Ambani’s Daughter-in-Law’s Spectacular Outfits and Fashion Choices In Pics.

Sonam Kapoor in a Shimmery Black Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor in an Ivory Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor in a White Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor in a Multi-Hued Churidar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)