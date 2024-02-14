Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is known for making an impact with her chic and fashionable sartorial choices. Her recent appearance at the Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2024 was no different. The actress opted for a chic grey suit with abstract-shaped borders. She paired it with a black crop top and a coordinated black and grey skirt. The look is accessorised with an emerald, sapphire, and gold choker and matching earrings. Her emerald rings perfectly complement the look. Her makeup is flawless and radiant, with a dewy base. A pop of nude pink on her eyes and lips enhanced her features. The winged liner adds a touch of drama to the style. Her neatly tied high ponytail is the perfect finishing touch for the look. Sonam Kapoor Wears Her Mother’s 35-Year-Old Gharchola Saree for a Wedding (View Pics).

View Sonam Kapoor’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

