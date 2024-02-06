Sonam Kapoor, renowned for her fashion flair, dazzled at a friend's wedding in a traditional saree, flaunting her Gujarati style. Sharing her radiant photos on Instagram, she adorned a vibrant red saree, complemented by loose hair, a maang tikka, and matching jewellery. With a hint of colour on her cheeks and eyes, her beauty shone. She thanked her mother for the attire—a cherished Gharchola passed down for 35 years. She also questioned, “Do you know what a Gharchola is and its significance?” Sonam Kapoor Spells Glam in All-Black Metallic Outfit; Check Out Pics of the Fashionista!.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

