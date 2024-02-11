Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor continues to wow with her sartorial prowess at New York Fashion Week 2024. Renowned for her diverse style, Kapoor captivated audiences at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 show with a stunningly chic ensemble. Rocking a classic pinstriped shirt layered beneath a sharp pantsuit, she embodied effortless elegance. Further, centre-parted open locks, red lips and white loafers, is how she rounded off her look. Scroll down to steal inspiration from her latest captivating look! Hina Khan Keeps Things Pretty in a Mini Floral Dress, Giving Spring Vibes, View Pics.

Sonam Kapoor at New York Fashion Week:

