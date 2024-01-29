Sonam Kapoor, the epitome of style and a revered Bollywood fashion icon, once again proves why her flair for fashion remains unmatched in her recent Instagram post. Sonam wore an all-black, full-sleeved black dress with sheer stockings and paired it with chic black boots and a fur-accented jacket. She completed the look with a black purse, a ring, and a white and silver earring. She maintains a fresh-faced look with a flawless makeup base. Sonam embraces a touch of drama with smokey black eyes, a hint of highlighter and blush on her cheeks, and a nude brown lipstick, maintaining her status as a fashion goddess. Sonam Kapoor Radiates Elegance in an All-White Ensemble With Fine Embroidery (View Pics).

You Can View Sonam Kapoor’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)