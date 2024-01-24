Sonam Kapoor, the Bollywood fashion icon, who never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices attended the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week in an effortlessly chic and glamorous look. Kapoor opted for a striking three-piece ensemble that exuded elegance and sophistication. The centerpiece of her outfit was velvet jacket which was cinched at the waist with a corset belt. She paired plain collared shirt with flowing pleated skirt that added a touch of movement and femininity. Further, to accentuate her overall getup, she opted for timeless black Dior bag and a pair of statement boots. Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week! Actress Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Dramatic Train for the Event (See Pics).

Sonam Kapoor Slays at Paris Fashion Week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

