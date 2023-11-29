Sonam Kapoor is widely regarded as one of the most stylish and fashion-forward actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her daring choices and is often seen wearing designs from both Indian and international designers. Now today (Nov 29), the diva was seen stepping out for an event serving glam. For the event, Sonam was seen donning a two-piece outfit in shade tangerine which comprised of bow-themed off-shoulder top and big dramatic skirt with flowers motifs over it. She was accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja for the event. Check it out! Esha Gupta Looks Ethereal in a Banarasi Gold Silk Saree With a Stripe Twist, Sleek Bun and Bold Lipstick (View Pics).

Stylish Sonam Kapoor With Anand Ahuja:

