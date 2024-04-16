Sonam Kapoor is a true fashion icon, and she proved it once again with her recent social media posts. She flaunted not one, but two stunning Western outfits that left us in awe. In her first look, she rocked the boss-babe vibe with a chic baby blue skirt, top, and jacket adorned with fur details and silver buttons. She accessorised the ensemble with white pumps, rings, silver earrings, and a sleek black clutch bag. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, featuring nude shades on her eyes, cheeks, and lips, while her loose hair added the perfect finishing touch. For her second look, Sonam opted for a crisp white shirt paired with a vibrant blue flared skirt. She accessorised with black sunglasses, pristine white shoes, a brown bag, elegant earrings, and a gold watch. Her makeup was on point yet again, with a delicate pink hue gracing her lips, eyes, and cheeks. A neatly tied bun completed her soft glam look with finesse, showing off her sophisticated style effortlessly. Sonam Kapoor Scores High in a Black Dress and Jacket With Fur Details (See Pics).

View Sonam Kapoor's Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)