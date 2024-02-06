Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress with her fashion choices, whether gracing the red carpet or attending a work event. Her latest Instagram post is no exception, showcasing her in a stunning all-black metallic outfit by Rimzim Dadu. Exuding effortless glamour, she strikes a pose with confidence, her gelled-up hairdo and statement earrings perfectly complementing the look. Check out her stunning photos below! Sonam Kapoor Advocates Sustainable Style, Encourages Fans Repurpose and Rewear Outfits in Latest Insta Post!

Sonam Kapoor Is Here To Slay:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)