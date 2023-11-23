Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's leading fashion icon, recently stole the spotlight at Zoya Akhtar's Farrey movie premiere with her impeccable fashion sense. Dressed in a scintillating ensemble by the label Raw Mango, Sonam pulled off glam effortlessly. The outfit featured a chic gold mini dress with a jewel neckline collar, adding a touch of refinement to her appearance. Elevating the sophistication, she draped a tea-length long blazer jacket with a round collar over the dress. Sonam Kapoor's fashion choices consistently make heads turn, and this ensemble was no exception, showcasing her innate ability to dress to the nines with grace and style. Check out Sonam Kapoor's look below. Sonam Kapoor Wows in Printed Saree With Husband-to-Be Anand Ahuja in First Appearance Since Wedding Date Announcement! See Pictures.

Sonam Kapoor's Stunning Gold Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

