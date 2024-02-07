Actress Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself dressed in her mother’s 35-year-old red Gharchola saree. The saree was draped in the traditional Gujarati style, with the pallu neatly draped in the front. She paired her saree with a matching red blouse, which featured gold dori embroidery, puff sleeves, mirror embellishments, and gota patti work. She accessorised the look with gold and Kundan jewels, which included a maang tikka, earrings, a choker necklace, bangles, rings, and a pair of juttis. For her makeup, she opted for a subtle glam look with feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, subtle smokey eye shadow, highlighter, and a subtle nude mauve lipstick. Her half-up, half-down hairstyle, adorned with jasmine flowers, rounded out her perfectly elegant traditional look. Sonam Kapoor Serves Chic Vibes in All-Black Look at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 (See Pics).

View Sonam Kapoor’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)