South Korean sensation Song Hye Kyo recently attended an event, giving off Asian princess vibes in a gorgeous figure-hugging long blue gown featuring cut-out shoulders. Complementing her stylish ensemble, she wore a matching blue purse and silver hoop earrings. Opting for the quintessential Korean beauty style, her makeup had a radiant, flawless base, paired with the signature Korean pout. The finishing touch to her elegant look was her left-loose, long, wavy hair. Song Hye-Kyo Looks Like a Dream in Elegant White Dress, Check Pics of 'The Glory' Actress From New Photoshoot.

