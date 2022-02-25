Many celebrities were spotted last night at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s post wedding bash. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, stars were papped at their stylish best at the bash. Now, we've got our hands on a viral picture from the party scenes that sees Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor in one frame looking damn hot in sexy outfits. The trio is surely serving friendship goals. Suhana Khan And Aryan Khan Make A Stylish Appearance At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post-Wedding Bash (View Pics And Video).

Check Out The Viral Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

