Sonam Kapoor effortlessly exudes timeless elegance in her latest ensemble, donning a stunning white and green knee-length dress that epitomises summer sophistication. The crisp white hue perfectly complements the vibrant green accents, creating a refreshing aesthetic that embodies the spirit of the season. With her radiant smile and poised demeanour, Kapoor looks refreshingly beautiful, showcasing the perfect blend of style and comfort for hot summer days. Sonam Kapoor Wears Her Mother’s 35-Year-Old Gharchola Saree for a Wedding (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor Looks Summer Ready In This Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

