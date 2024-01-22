Singer and actress Camila Cabello made a stylish appearance at the Sundance Film Festival 2024 to promote her upcoming film, 'Rob Peace.' Her stylish ensemble created quite the buzz as she donned a chic charcoal grey suit jacket paired with a matching skirt. It was accentuated by brown fur sleeves. Complementing her look were her fashionable brown leather boots. In terms of makeup, Camila opted for a minimalistic approach. Her makeup subtly enhanced her features with just a pop of color on her eyes that perfectly matched the shade of her outfit. Her long, straight, and sleek hair added a touch of elegance to the overall look, ensuring that her presence on the occasion remained both memorable and effortlessly glamorous. Camila Cabello Raises The Temperature in Transparent Butterfly Dress Paired With Golden Ankle Strap High Heels! (View Pics).

Check Out the Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

