Sunny Leone shines bright like the sun in her latest post on Instagram. The actress is seen in an eye-catching, bright yellow three-piece outfit. She wore a lemon yellow cropped top and paired it with a jacket and trouser in the same colour. Her look is completed with floral rings and matching floral earrings. Her hair is pulled up in a neat, high ponytail. For her makeup, she keeps it glam with a winged eyeliner and a subtle nude brown lip hue. Sunny Leone Serves Boss Lady Vibes in Stylish Navy Blue Pantsuit (See Pics).

View Sunny Leone’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

