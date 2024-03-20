Television actress Surbhi Chandna and her husband Karan Sharma rocked their tux-night celebrations in ultra-glam ensembles. While Surbhi made an impact in a shimmery copper dress, Karan looked stylish in a maroon-suited look. Surbhi’s asymmetrical, one-shoulder dress featured a tie-up at the waist, a thigh-high slit, and sequins all over it. To complete her look, she accessorised with black heels, bangles, and long earrings. Her makeup was impeccable, with shades of warm browns and copper tones enhancing her beautiful features. Her straight hair, left loose, finished her glamorous look to perfection. Karan looked sharp and dapper in a maroon-suited look. He paired his maroon suit with a white shirt, black trousers, and a black bow tie. He accessorised his look with diamond studs and black shoes. His neatly spiked hair completed his look with finesse. Surbhi Chandna Stuns in Bright Pastel Lavender Lehenga for Her Haldi Ceremony in Goa (View Pics and Video).

View Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)