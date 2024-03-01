Surbhi Chandna's closest friends threw her a surprise bachelorette. Surbhi looked super cute in a chic and adorable yellow sunshine dress. The dress, adorned with playful rainbow-shaped prints in shades of yellow, peach, and pink, had an irresistible charm with its frills on the top and a stylish slit. Surbhi complemented her look with a selection of accessories, including heels, rings, a watch, and delicate stud earrings. Keeping her makeup simple yet radiant, she opted for hints of peach on her cheeks and lips, accentuated by a touch of dramatic eyeliner. With her hair left loosely flowing, Surbhi effortlessly radiated a vibe of fun and casual elegance throughout the celebration. Surbhi Chandna Stuns in a Casual Chic Multi-Coloured Crop Top Paired With Blue Denims (View Pics).

View Surbhi Chandna’s Bachelorette Pics and Videos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

