Surbhi Chandna Stuns in a Casual Chic Multi-Coloured Crop Top Paired With Blue Denims (View Pics)

    Surbhi Chandna Stuns in a Casual Chic Multi-Coloured Crop Top Paired With Blue Denims (View Pics)

    Surbhi Chandna looks stylish in her choice of a vibrant multi-colored crop top paired with blue denims, effortlessly blending both comfort and style with the look.

    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 29, 2024 11:45 AM IST

    Surbhi Chandna effortlessly blends comfort and style in a casual, chic outfit that shows her natural flair for fashion. In her recent Instagram post, she wore a lively multi-colored coordinated crop top paired with a blue denim. Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorises with gold hoop earrings and finger rings. The actress completes the look with a sleek high ponytail, opting for minimalistic makeup featuring warm copper tones that beautifully complement her fresh-faced base. Surbhi Chandna Masters the Art of Casual Chic in Her Latest Post on Social Media, View Pics of Gorgeous TV Actress.

    See Surbhi Chandna’s Pics Here:

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Actress Surbhi Chandna Surbhi Chandna Surbhi Chandna Fashion Surbhi Chandna in Co-Ord Set Surbhi Chandna Style Surbhi Chandna style file Surbhi Chandna Style Files
