Surbhi Chandna totally rocked her haldi look in a dreamy pastel lavender lehenga! Her halter neck top was all about that glam with shiny gold metallic straps, stripes in pink, white, lavender, and light blue, plus sparkly beads and sequins all over. The skirt was equally dazzling, with pink and white sequins. She topped it off with cute matching juttis, pink and purple dangly earrings, and bangles. Her makeup was on point with soft pink shades, making her glow even more. Braids in the front and loose locks at the back added the perfect touch. And her infectious happiness? That just made her shine even brighter! Surbhi Chandna Shares Photos From Her Dreamy Pastel-Themed Chooda Ceremony, Accompanied by an Emotional Note (View Pics).

