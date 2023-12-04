Surbhi Chandna, has set temperatures ablaze in her latest photoshoot, pushing boundaries with a daring choice. The Sherdil Shergill star went top-free, donning a sophisticated dark grey blazer paired with matching trousers. Surbhi's wavy curls cascade freely, exuding an air of effortless glamour. The Ishqbaaz star embraces boldness in her makeup, flaunting vibrant pink lipstick that adds a touch of oomph to her sultry ensemble. Completing the look with nude block heels, Surbhi Chandna radiates confidence and style. Her fearless fashion statement is a testament to her evolving and versatile aesthetic, captivating hearts and leaving a trail of glamour that's hard to ignore. Check out the actress's latest look below. 'Dandiyas Out??' Surbhi Chandna Looks Hot as Hell in a Beige Co-Ord Set With Cape-Style Shrug (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna's Sizzling Look!

