Surbhi Jyoti steps into the spotlight wearing a stunning white dress featuring a chic cut-out detail. This full-sleeved dress boasts a daring plunging neckline on the top half, while the bottom half flaunts a trendy wrap style. Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorises with a layered silver serpent necklace. Her flawless makeup, with soft pink accents on her eyes, cheeks, and lips, accentuates her natural beauty. Highlighting her eyes with impeccable kohl and winged liner and leaving her hair loose, Surbhi completes the look with finesse and flair. Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts Her Toned Figure in a Gorgeous Black Dress With a Plunging Neckline (View Pics).

Watch Surbhi Jyoti’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)