Surbhi Jyoti unleashes gothic vibes in her latest Instagram snapshots, showcasing a striking black corseted ensemble. The actress commands attention in a sharp black blazer dress featuring a bold corset belt cinched at the waist and a floor-length sheer lace tulle-like skirt. Surbhi complements her dark look with kohl eye makeup, lightly contoured cheeks, and subtle nude lipstick. The television star lets her gorgeous brown locks cascade in wavy curls, adding an element of allure to the overall gothic aesthetic. Dive into Surbhi Jyoti's latest look below! Surbhi Jyoti Nails Cocktail Party Style Game in Shiny Purple Mini Dress With a Plunging Neckline (See Pics).

Surbhi Jyoti's Gothic Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

