Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara rocks a casual yet stylish outfit in her recent Instagram post. She effortlessly combines a white shirt with loose black pants for a comfortable everyday look. Adding oversized sunglasses and a silver watch enhances her style. The touch of deep red lipstick adds glamour, while her loosely flowing golden brown hair completes the relaxed vibe of the outfit. New Bride Nayanthara Looks Pretty in Six-Yard and Sindoor as She Meets Media With Husband Vignesh Shivan (View Pics).

View Nayanthara’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

