Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in a beautiful biscuit gold saree for a wedding. The saree sparkles with sequins and features a lovely mirror-work border. She wears a matching gold blouse and accessorises with heels, a gold potli bag, a traditional choker necklace, and matching earrings and bangles. Her makeup is flawless, with white nail polish, a radiant base, highlights, smokey eyeshadow, blush on her cheeks, and a subtle red lipstick. She completes her look with a traditional bindi and a neat ponytail. Shilpa Shetty Rocks a Gorgeous Shimmery Black Saree-Gown for a Sangeet Night (View Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

