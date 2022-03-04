Tara Sutaria knows how to turn up the heat with her sexy choice of clothes. For a recent photo shoot, the actress opted for a white and black checkered bikini top and paired it with denim jeans. With her minimal makeup, wet hair look and killer looks, Tara sure made everyone skip their heartbeat.

Take A Look At The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

