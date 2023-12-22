Taylor Swift consistently masters the art of combining outfits, creating impeccable ensembles. Whether it's her on-stage appearance, an all-girl trip, or a casual day out, this ''Black Space'' singer never ceases to amaze the fashion enthusiasts. Recently, she was photographed wearing a double-sided short jacket, a women's warm thick lapel lambswool coat, paired elegantly with a matching black mini skirt. To keep her legs warm, she chose black stockings and complemented the ensemble with black block-heeled shoes. Taylor Swift Takes a Fashionable Stroll Through New York, ‘Cruel Summer’ Singer Rocks a T-Shirt Dress and Perfect Autumn Boots (View Pic).

Taylor Looks Chic In This Black Outfit:

Taylor Swift spotted leaving the studio at 2AM. https://t.co/B6igzEeTsG — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 22, 2023

