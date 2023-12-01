The Renaissance Film Premiere Nigh was a star-studded affair attended by Sia, Blue Ivy, Taylor Swift, and the incomparable Beyoncé. Of them, Taylor Swift truly stole the spotlight. She wore an all-sleeveless silver-toned slip sequin dress with a high slit, pairing it elegantly with black heels. Keeping her hair wavy and loose, she refrained from tying it back. To add more drama to her dress, she adorned her iconic red lipstick, striking a perfect balance. Beyoncé is a Complete Diva in Metallic Silver Gown and Hand Gloves at 'Renaissance' Film Premiere (View Pics).

Taylor Swift Looks PERFECT!!!!

Taylor Swift stuns in silver at Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ film premiere. https://t.co/DyTHT4XBas — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2023

Taylor Swift At Renaissance Film Premier:

Taylor Swift stuns at Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ film premiere. pic.twitter.com/bcByrjJNj0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)