Tejasswi Prakash takes us into a fairytale world with her latest look. She's dazzling in a gorgeous white lehenga, radiating princess vibes that are impossible to resist. Her white lehenga is adorned with intricate threadwork, while her matching blouse features a sweetheart neckline and delicate beaded detailing on the sleeves. Adding to her regal charm, she accessorises with a stunning emerald necklace. With flawless makeup featuring soft pink tones on her eyes and cheeks, topped off with a touch of mauve lip gloss, Tejasswi looks absolutely picture-perfect. And her flowing hair left open adds the final magical touch to her princess-inspired ensemble. Don't miss out on this fairytale moment! Tejasswi Prakash Heats Up Social Media in Sexy Off-Shoulder Dress – Check Out Naagin 6 Actress’ Latest Look!.

View Tejasswi Prakash’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

