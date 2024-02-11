Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in a Cadmium Yellow Lehenga, accentuated by a simple yet elegant golden neckpiece and a floral tie-shoulder choli. Her look exuded a charming simplicity with a glossy touch, complemented by her hair left flowing open. For her makeup, she opted for kohl eye, mascara, and reddish-brown lipstick, enhancing her natural beauty. Tejasswi Prakash perfectly flaunted her figure in this picture, exuding confidence and grace. Tejasswi Prakash Makes Fab Fashion Statement in Skimpy Crop Top Paired With Figure-Flattering Skirt (View Pics). Tejasswi Prakash IG Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

