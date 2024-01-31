Tejasswi Prakash, a true fashion icon, graced the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in an enchanting ice-blue dress from Gavin Miguel. The one-shoulder ensemble adorned with puffy sleeves and a stylish cape showcased her elegant style. Tejasswi shared her glamorous look on Instagram, captioning it, "Feeling the hour." Her hair was elegantly styled, and she complimented the attire with shimmering blue eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips. As always, Tejasswi Prakash's fashion choices left fans in awe. Tejasswi Prakash's Sexy Outfits That Are Party Staple! (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)