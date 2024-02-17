Tejasswi Prakash recently turned heads at an event with her captivating attire. Sporting a chic black off-shoulder dress, she effortlessly exuded confidence and grace. Tejasswi took to Instagram to share her alluring look, emphasising her impeccable sense of style with subtle smoky makeup and flowing hair. She showcased her curves with a blend of elegance and allure that left a lasting impression. Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpses From Romantic Date With Karan Kundrra on Valentine’s Day (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash's X Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)