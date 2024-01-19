Move over, winter chills, Tejasswi Prakash is here to turn up the heat! The Bigg Boss winner and Naagin star, known for her sizzling style, blessed fans with stunning new photos on Instagram, and they're anything but ordinary. Tejasswi stuns in a beige-strapless zipper top paired with funky harem pants, channeling a confident vibe. The outfit is beyond sassy and the deep neckline adds a touch of alluring sultriness to the look. Her flawless makeup, including glossy lips, completes the picture of elegance and edge. Check it out. Mrunal Thakur Looks Elegant in Pastel Floral Printed Suit, Check Out Her Stunning Pictures Here!

Tejasswi Prakash Slays in Sexy Attire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

