Television star Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram. In it, Tejasswi is seen in a classy black blazer-style dress for an outing. The dress boasted a daring plunging V-neckline and minimal sequin embellishments, adding a touch of glamour. Tejasswi complemented the outfit with chic open-toe black heels and black-and-white earrings. Her rings and black nail polish matched her outfit perfectly. Her makeup was kept fresh and radiant, accentuated by a generous application of highlighter that accentuated her pretty features. A subtle dusting of pink on her lips and eyes injected just the right amount of colour into her look. Finally, her impeccably styled, neat ponytail provided the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble. Tejasswi Prakash Dazzles in Exquisite Cadmium Yellow Lehenga Choli; Actress Shares Pic on Insta.

View Tejasswi Prakash’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

