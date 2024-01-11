Tejasswi Prakash recently captivated her audience by sharing a couple of pictures in a stunning sleeveless copper gold sequin midi dress, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. The actress radiated a captivating aura, not only showcasing her impeccable sense of style but also exuding innate charm. Tejasswi's choice of attire perfectly complemented her vivacious personality, turning her into a vision of glamour and elegance. Adding to the allure of the dress, its transparent side created a tantalising effect, beautifully highlighting her figure. With her hair elegantly tied in the back and minimal accessories, Tejasswi kept the focus on the dress, completing the look with a pair of sexy stilettos. Tejasswi Prakash Makes Fab Fashion Statement in Skimpy Crop Top Paired With Figure-Flattering Skirt (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash In Sexy Midi Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

