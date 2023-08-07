Television sensation Tejasswi Prakash set social media ablaze as she mesmerised her fans in a stunning silver glittery co-ord dress. The actress shared a captivating video on Instagram, showcasing her impeccable style and grace. Tejasswi exuded confidence as she confidently kept her hair open, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look. In the video, the actress effortlessly flaunted her curves, leaving fans in awe of her beauty and fashion sense. Tejasswi Prakash’s Mirror Selfie With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Is Too Hot To Handle (View Pic).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

