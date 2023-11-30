Television sensation Tejasswi Prakash recently dropped beautiful snaps of her in a mesmerising traditional attire on social media, setting unparalleled fashion goals. The stunning ensemble by label Paulmi & Harsh included an intricately embroidered top adorned with white shells and golden sequins, perfectly complementing the captivating mid-waisted dark blue lehenga with botanical-inspired prints. The Bigg Boss 15 winner adorned gorgeous pearl earrings and a matching neckpiece while letting her loose waves frame her face. The Naagin actress went for subdued yet luminous makeup that further added to the ethnic allure of her outfit. Scroll down to catch a glimpse of her stunning pictures. Tejasswi Prakash Looks Uber Cool in Denim Cut-Out Mini Dress; Check Out Her Latest Pictures Here!.

Traditionally Bold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

