Avneet Kaur is trending right now on social media, thanks to the trailer of her debut movie, Tiku Weds Sheru. The girl is getting lauded for her acting in the movie co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With 32.9 million followers on her Instagram, Avneet already has a strong fan base and is damn popular on IG. She's known on the photo-video sharing app for her great fashion taste. Scroll through her Insta feed and you'll go wow with her bold style statements. Well, on the same note, let's check some of her best outfits below. Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s Prime Video Film Promises a Rib-Tickling Romcom (Watch Video).

Modern Day Barbie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

Rocking an All-Black Outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

Glamdoll in Sexy Two-Piece!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

Slaying in Casual Wear!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

It's All About Comfortable Fashun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

Where's The Party Tonight?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

Very In-Vogue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)