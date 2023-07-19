Uorfi Javed always manages to stand out of the crowd, ‘quite literally’. Her bold fashion choices capture the internet every now and then. As the tomato prices in India are skyrocketing, Uorfi grabbed the opportunity and took a dig at the issue. She shared a picture of her wearing tomato earrings. The actress also shared a video of her eating a raw tomato while wearing the tomato earrings. While the tomato earrings are a highlight, Uorfi did not fail to show off her out-of-the-world fashion. She is seen wearing a black off-shoulder top while covering her breast with her hand. Additionally, she posted a picture of actor Suniel Shetty accompanied by the description, "Eating fewer tomatoes these days due to rising prices." “Tomatoes are the new gold [sic]”, she captioned her post. Pune Farmer Becomes Millionaire Amid Rising Tomato Prices, Earns Rs 3 Crore in One Month.

