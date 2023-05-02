The Met Gala 2023 saw some of the most stylish appearances this year honouring late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The theme of this year, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, was a tribute to the legend. Well, one of the glamorous moments from the ‘fashion’s biggest night’ was the ‘Triple K’ moment. It was when Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posed together for the cameras. These beauties served pure glam with their chic avatar at the Met Ball. While Kendall went dramatic with a glittery bodysuit with extra-long sleeves, Kim oozed vintage glam in a midi dress with strands of pearls, whereas Kylie looked red hot in an asymmetric dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Well, their makeup was on point as well! Met Gala 2023 Best Dressed: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & Others Whose Remarkable Styling Impressed Us.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner At Met Gala

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner pose at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/VCS63vsUTR — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

