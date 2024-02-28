Renowned actress Tripti Dimri, celebrated for her captivating performances, recently took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures of her enviable and finely-toned physique adorned in a sleek black corseted off-shoulder dress. Radiating elegance, she opted for minimal accessories, accentuating her attire solely with a pair of dazzling gold earrings and black heels. Her flawless makeup, featuring a dewy complexion and lustrous lip gloss, further enhances her natural allure. With her locks cascading freely, she effortlessly steals the spotlight. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Actress Tripti Dimri's Best Fashion Moments: 6 Times the Bollywood Star Turned Heads With Her Sartorial Choices.

View Tripti Dimri’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)