Actress Triptii Dimri, known for her role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, garners attention with her latest bold photoshoot. Sporting an oversized blazer without a bra in the photos from her bold photoshoot, she exuded confidence and positivity. She captivated fans with her flowing hair and striking poses. Shared on Instagram with a heart emoji, the photos garnered praise, with some likening her to Gal Gadot and others affectionately teasing her as "Bhabhi 2". Triptii's public appearances and fashion choices continue to captivate Bollywood enthusiasts. Triptii Dimri Radiates Grace and Elegance in All-White Ethnic Wear; Check Out Animal Actress' Stunning Pics!

Triptii Dimri's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

