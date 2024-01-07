Triptii Dimri, known for her enigmatic role as Zoya in Animal, turned heads at the film’s success celebration in Mumbai. Dressed in a stunning black Gabriella bodycon maxi dress worth Rs 23K, she exuded glamour with full sleeves and intricate draping. Completing her look with matching black heels, golden earrings, and a chic rectangular mini purse, Triptii showcased her fashion flair. Her Instagram post revealed the alluring ensemble, featuring subtle makeup, black smokey eyes, and nude lips. The actress effortlessly charmed the crowd at the event, leaving everyone captivated by her style and elegance. Check out her latest glamorous appearance! Triptii Dimri Grooves to 'Ghagra' and 'Bole Chudiyan' at a Party, Video of the Animal Actress Goes Viral – WATCH.

Triptii Dimri's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)