Sana, the ever-charming member of the popular KPOP girl group TWICE, left fans spellbound with her latest captures, showcasing a mesmerizing monochrome ensemble. The Heart Shaker singer radiated breathtaking beauty in a white turtleneck knitted sweater, artfully tucked into a jet-black fitted skirt, accentuating her svelte figure with a thigh-slit that added a dash of glamour. The I Can't Stop Me star exhibited her style prowess with a tight bun, sleek bangs, and subtle makeup, while a bright red lipstick stole the spotlight, making her stand out in her signature charm. Check her latest pics below! TWICE's Sana Gains Attention For Her Chiseled Abs In New Photos ....

TWICE's Sana Stuns in Monochrome Ensemble!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 사나 𝚂𝚊𝚗𝚊 (@m.by__sana)

