In a bold and captivating fashion move, Uorfi Javed, the actress and social media influencer has once again left her fans in shock with a unique fashion experiment. The actress took to Instagram to share a video that showcased her making a dress made entirely of POP (Plaster of Paris) plaster. The unconventional outfit created has buzz among her followers, as they were amazed by the creativity and originality of the design. The video quickly garnered attention and she received mixed views from netizens. Some were praising Uorfi for her daring fashion choice. Uorfi has always been experimenting with her looks and pushes her boundaries to think outside the box. Urfi Javed Is NOT TOPLESS As She Slays in Bralette Made Out of Kiwi Slices Leaving Fans Surprised; View Uorfi's Hot Video.

Check Out The Video Here: