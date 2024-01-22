Television actress Uorfi Javed’s latest outfit proved to be quite 'spoonful,’ as she aptly described in her social media post. Uorfi continues to defy fashion norms and spark conversations about her daring and unconventional sartorial choices. In a video posted on her social media handle recently, the actress is seen in a dress crafted entirely out of spoons. In it, she gives us a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process as she collaborates with her team to make the dress. The video shows her painting and cutting plastic spoons, leading to the reveal of the sensual and sexy finished look. The avant-garde outfit is complemented by black lingerie and a thigh-covering skirt. Her hair was elegantly styled in a high ponytail with flawless makeup. Uorfi Javed Stuns Paparazzi With Her Jaw-Dropping ‘Kanta Laga’ Avatar! (Watch Video).

Watch the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

