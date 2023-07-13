Uorfi Javed never fails to surprise everyone with her unique and unconventional fashion sense. Talking on the same lines, the influencer today dropped a video on Instagram that will make your eyes pop. Well, as the Bigg Boss OTT star this time opted for a dress made from shoe material. Yeah, we ain't kidding! In the clip, Miss Javed could be seen posing in revealing outfit that exposes her butt and thighs. We love it, when she pushes the style boundaries and brings an outlandish attire on display. You rock girl! Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics From Hawaii Vacay! From Flaunting Baby Bump in Swimwear To Enjoying Scrumptious Meal, See How the Reality TV Star Enjoyed Her Holiday.

Uorfi Javed in Sexy Dress Made From Shoe Material:

