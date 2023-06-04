Fashion equals to comfort for many, but for Uorfi Javed, it's all about creativity. The influencer who enjoys around 4.2 million followers on Instagram has always tried to serve out-of-the-box style on her feed. Now after hiding her boobs with flower petals, the girl today turned into a DIY expert, as she wore a mini dress made out of tea bags. Yeah, we ain't kidding! "Hello frands , chai peelo," she captioned the post. Check it out. Uorfi Javed Goes Braless, Covers Her B**bs With Flower Petals in New Bold Look on Insta (View Pic).

Uorfi Javed Stuns in Dress Made From Tea Bags:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Check Out Comments on Uorfi's Post:

Uorfi Javed Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)