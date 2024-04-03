Uorfi Javed, known for her daring fashion choices, has once again turned heads with her latest style statement. Uorfi, who will be seen in Love Sex Dhoka 2, transformed a tennis racket into a unique outfit. With her unconventional approach to fashion, she confidently flaunted this daring ensemble while keeping her b**bs covered. She added a floral touch to the mesh of the racket and paired it with a green skin-tight skirt. Complementing her attire with a chic hairdo, subtle makeup and dangling earrings, Uorfi showcased her signature style effortlessly. Uorfi Javed Shows Ample Skin As She Covers Her Assets With Pink Shells Paired With Sexy Innerwear (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Transforms Tennis Racket Into Outfit

